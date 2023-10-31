South Africa Declares 15 December A Public Holiday To Celebrate Rugby World Cup Victory

8 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 04:32:43 GMT

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has declared 15 December 2023 a public holiday to celebrate the country’s Springboks’ victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup at the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Boks beat former world champions New Zealand (also known as the All Blacks) 12-11 to lift their fourth World Cup.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa said he will not be able to declare a public holiday now in order to allow Matric students to write their exams. He said:

Feedback