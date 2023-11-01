Armed Robbery Victim Offers To Pay School Fees For Robber's Kids

Hazvinei Mutasa, who is the owner of Giant Petroleum, was called to the witness stand in aggravation.

The businessman told the court that although his children were still traumatised by the robbery, he was willing to assist Gasura’s children while he served his prison sentence. Said Mutasa:

I lost property worth about US$36 000 and nothing was recovered, but let me share with the court what’s happening at my home ever since this robbery. Your Worship, my children are traumatised. They are always playing a ‘game’ in which they re-enact what happened during the robbery. One day, when I returned home from work, I ran over a ball my kids had left in the driveway and it burst. They locked all the doors thinking that it was a gunshot. My children are haunted by gunshot sounds. This man is a threat to society and should be locked away to reform… I’m touched because I’m also a father. I can pay school fees for his children while he’s in prison, he deserves to be in custody.

In mitigation, Gasura told the court that he has two children and has been in custody for three years.

Magistrate Mtombeni explained that the law provides for a sentence guided by the nature in which the crime was committed. Said the magistrate:

Where the robbery was committed under aggravation, the court must consider if the person was in possession of a firearm and threatened to inflict bodily harm. Accused stands convicted of a very serious offence of armed robbery. He used a firearm and threatened to shoot the complainant in the presence of his children and wife. He pleaded not guilty and was convicted after a full trial in which complainant told the court that he was robbed by a group of men at his home and there were gunshots before, during and after the robbery. Complainant’s pistol and other valuables were stolen. There was about US$10 000 that was in the ceiling and US$20 000 in the house. He (Gasura) was arrested eight days later. The court took note that in the current case, there are aggravating features because the property taken is of high value and nothing was recovered and there were threats of serious injury.

The robbery occurred on 10 November 2020, according to prosecutor Cecilia Mashingaidze.

Mutasa was at his gate talking to his builders when he was attacked by Gasura and his accomplices.

The robbers fired a gunshot and ordered them to lie down and searched Mutasa and took his Browning pistol which had seven rounds.

They then force-marched him into his yard demanding money and broke the main door, which was locked using a hammer.

Once inside the house, they fired another shot before assaulting Mutasa’s wife using a baton.

The robbers led Mutasa upstairs and took US$30 000, car keys and a CCTV hard drive.

They fled in Mutasa’s car, which they later dumped in Vhera Village, in Seke, Mashonaland East Province.

