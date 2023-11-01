Henrietta Rushwaya Convicted Of Smuggling Gold

The Herald reported that Rushwaya denied the charge when her trial began at the High Court, last month.

Rushwaya claimed that she mistakenly picked the wrong bag containing gold instead of her own.

Prosecutors alleged that she failed to provide a valid export permit and presented a fake invoice and packing list from a company called Ali Japan 786 (Pvt) Limited.

The former ZIFA chief executive officer was being charged along with two Central Intelligence Organisation operatives Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya.

Tserai and Mufandauya have since been acquitted due to lack of evidence, at the close of the state case.

Following her conviction, Rushwaya was remanded in custody to 10 November 2023, for sentencing.

More: Pindula News

