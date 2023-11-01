Manica Diamonds, Dynamos Clash In Re-arranged PSL Fixture

We have an exciting team that has depth in all departments, which makes us hopeful till the end.

We can still achieve a lot this season and we are just focusing on every game as it comes.

Both teams still have a mathematical chance of winning the league title, with DeMbare in second place, eight points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars while the Gem Boys are fourth, 10 points behind Madamburo.

Ngezi Platinum Stars has 57 points, with 5 games remaining before the curtain comes down on the 2023 PSL season.

Dynamos has 49 points, while Maica Diamonds has 47 points. Both clubs have a game in hand over Ngezi, which they play today.

Manica Diamonds get into the match on the back of a single win, two draws and two losses while Dynamos have managed three wins as well as a draw and a loss apiece.

The reverse fixture between Manica Diamonds and Dynamos ended in a 0-0 draw in May.

