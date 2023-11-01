Stanbic Bank Rolls Out Cash Deposit Machines

Muhau said the institution is amongst the first in the country to roll out these devices that can take deposits 24/7, 365 days a year. He said:

The game-changing machines have a variety of benefits, chief among them being 24-hour and 7-day (24/7) access to deposit; safe, fast and effective bulk deposit services with real-time updating of one’s balance, convenience and support through our various 24-hour customer service platforms. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

He said the machines are currently available in the following branches, Harare (Nelson Mandela, Samora Machel Msasa, Belgravia, Borrowdale and Southerton); Bulawayo (JMN Nkomo and Belmont Branches); Gweru and Mutare.

Muhau said the machines will be available 24/7 with the exception of Borrowdale and Belgravia branches where they will only be available during branch operating hours from 0800 hrs to 1500 hrs. He said:

The machines are designed for pure convenience; our customers will not have to worry about missing the official bank operating hours to make their deposits. Additionally, they can deposit even on Sunday without any hustle or pressure.

Stanbic Bank clients no longer need to enter the banking halls as the machines are situated next to ATM machines and the depositing process is self-service, while there will be a security guard in attendance for the protection of depositors.

Muhau said the machines were part of Stanbic’s strategy for innovation underpinned by digitisation.

He said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary adopted a digitisation strategy years ago aimed at staying on the pulse of future technological advancements needs and the cash deposits machines were part of that drive.

Stanbic Bank’s digitization exercise is in line with worldwide technological advancement trends within the financial and non-financial institutions aimed at enhancing ease of banking to its customers.

As part of its digitization strategy, Stanbic Bank launched contactless debit cards and POS machines becoming the first financial services institution to introduce this highly secure innovative technology to the Zimbabwean market.

Apart from the “contactless” debit cards and point-of-sale machines, Stanbic Bank stepped up the functionality of FCAs on its digital banking platforms in addition to launching a technologically advanced application that allows account holders to pay bills and make in-store purchases on their phones using QR code scanning through its SlydePay app.

All these products are part of a well-thought-out digitization strategy that offers convenience to customers and ensures that clients are beneficiaries of quality banking technologies.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment