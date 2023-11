Warriors Provisional Squad For Rwanda, Nigeria World Cup Qualifiers Named

5 minutes ago Wed, 01 Nov 2023 12:23:43 GMT

The Warriors technical team has named a provisional 27-member squad ahead of the Rwanda and Nigeria 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on 15 and 19 November 2023, respectively.

Both matches will be played at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

The likes of former captain Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Nyasha Mushekwi, Divine Lunga, Kundai Benyu and Kuda Mahachi have been omitted from the squad.

