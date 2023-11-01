WATCH: Moment When CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore Was Abducted

7 minutes ago Wed, 01 Nov 2023 08:03:24 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Takudzwa Ngadziore, who is currently Zimbabwe’s youngest MP, was abducted by men armed with AK47s in Harare on Wednesday morning.

Ngadziore recorded the incident live on Facebook as the gunmen chased after him, demanding him to stop.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba later posted on X saying Ngadziore was tortured and dumped in Christon Bank in Mazoe. He said:

Feedback