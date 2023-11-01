WATCH: Moment When CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore Was Abducted
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Takudzwa Ngadziore, who is currently Zimbabwe’s youngest MP, was abducted by men armed with AK47s in Harare on Wednesday morning.
Ngadziore recorded the incident live on Facebook as the gunmen chased after him, demanding him to stop.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba later posted on X saying Ngadziore was tortured and dumped in Christon Bank in Mazoe. He said:
We have received information that Hon Takudzwa Ngadziore was tortured and dumped in Christon Bank in Mazoe. Our welfare and legal teams have been dispatched to locate him.
Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, who is also a former Harare East MP said:
Abductions and forced disappearances are a crime against humanity. For so long these have gone unabated in this country.
Only last Hon Chidakwa was abducted and left for dead in Arcturus. This impunity must stop and the right to life & the rule of law must be respected.
Watch the video of the abduction below:
More: Pindula News