ZACC Arrests Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital's Medical Superintendent

He was arrested yesterday and is set to appear in court today, 1 November 2023.

Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer involves the misuse of power or negligence by a public officer in the performance of their duties.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

The concept of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer is defined and governed by the criminal law in Zimbabwe.

According to the Zimbabwe Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Section 174, criminal abuse of duty as a public officer occurs when a public officer intentionally or negligently fails to perform their duty or abuses their position for personal gain or to cause harm to another person.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment