ZACC Arrests Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital's Medical Superintendent

5 minutes agoWed, 01 Nov 2023 09:52:52 GMT
Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital’s Provincial Medical Superintendent, Dr Collet John Mawire, has been arrested on allegations of Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said Mawire was arrested on Tuesday, 31 October, and was expected to appear in court this Wednesday. ZACC said:

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, Provincial Medical Superintendent, Dr Collet John Mawire, for Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification & Reform] Act Chapter 9:23.

He was arrested yesterday and is set to appear in court today, 1 November 2023.

Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer involves the misuse of power or negligence by a public officer in the performance of their duties.

The concept of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer is defined and governed by the criminal law in Zimbabwe.

According to the Zimbabwe Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Section 174, criminal abuse of duty as a public officer occurs when a public officer intentionally or negligently fails to perform their duty or abuses their position for personal gain or to cause harm to another person.

