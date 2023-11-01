ZACC Arrests Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital's Medical Superintendent
Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital’s Provincial Medical Superintendent, Dr Collet John Mawire, has been arrested on allegations of Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said Mawire was arrested on Tuesday, 31 October, and was expected to appear in court this Wednesday. ZACC said:
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, Provincial Medical Superintendent, Dr Collet John Mawire, for Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification & Reform] Act Chapter 9:23.Feedback
He was arrested yesterday and is set to appear in court today, 1 November 2023.
Criminal abuse of duty as a public officer involves the misuse of power or negligence by a public officer in the performance of their duties.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
The concept of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer is defined and governed by the criminal law in Zimbabwe.
According to the Zimbabwe Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Section 174, criminal abuse of duty as a public officer occurs when a public officer intentionally or negligently fails to perform their duty or abuses their position for personal gain or to cause harm to another person.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals