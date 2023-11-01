ZESA Hikes Electricity Tariffs Effective 31 October 2023

100 Units / kWh – $42,300.00

150 Units / kWh – $81,550.00

200 Units / kWh – $120,850.00

250 Units / kWh – $175,200.00

300 Units / kWh – $229,500.00

350 Units / kWh – $289,950.00

400 Units / kWh – $350,400.00

450 Units / kWh – $413,800.00

500 Units / kWh – $477,200.00

600 Units / kWh – $604,100.00

700 Units / kWh – $731,000.00

800 Units / kWh – $857,900.00

900 Units / kWh – $984,700.00

1000 Units / kWh – $1,111,500.00

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) recently approved a new electricity tariff adjustment for ZETDC.

ZETDC applied for the approval for an adjustment of USc2/kWh and stagger the tariff to a level of cost reflectivity.

Prior to the application, ZETDC had been charging an average tariff of USc10.63/kWh approved in October 2019 and maintained the value of that tariff through indexation.

The new tariff adjustment of USc2/kWh was implemented on 24 October 2023.

More: Pindula News