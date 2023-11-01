ZESA Hikes Electricity Tariffs Effective 31 October 2023
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has announced electricity tariffs effective 31 October 2023.
ZETDC said consumers will get the following on their first purchase (domestic tariff):
50 Units / kWh – $19,650.00
100 Units / kWh – $42,300.00
150 Units / kWh – $81,550.00
200 Units / kWh – $120,850.00
250 Units / kWh – $175,200.00
300 Units / kWh – $229,500.00
350 Units / kWh – $289,950.00
400 Units / kWh – $350,400.00
450 Units / kWh – $413,800.00
500 Units / kWh – $477,200.00
600 Units / kWh – $604,100.00
700 Units / kWh – $731,000.00
800 Units / kWh – $857,900.00
900 Units / kWh – $984,700.00
1000 Units / kWh – $1,111,500.00
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) recently approved a new electricity tariff adjustment for ZETDC.
ZETDC applied for the approval for an adjustment of USc2/kWh and stagger the tariff to a level of cost reflectivity.
Prior to the application, ZETDC had been charging an average tariff of USc10.63/kWh approved in October 2019 and maintained the value of that tariff through indexation.
The new tariff adjustment of USc2/kWh was implemented on 24 October 2023.
More: Pindula News