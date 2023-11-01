Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $5 718 Per US$1

4 minutes ago Wed, 01 Nov 2023 14:35:34 GMT

The official foreign currency exchange rate moved to ZWL$5 718.4090 per US$1.00, on Tuesday, 31 October.

On 24 October, the weighted average was ZWL$5 693.7825 according to the Foreign Exchange Auction Results announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The total amount on offer yesterday was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 798 011.00 was allotted.

