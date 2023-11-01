Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeBusiness

Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $5 718 Per US$1

4 minutes agoWed, 01 Nov 2023 14:35:34 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $5 718 Per US$1

The official foreign currency exchange rate moved to ZWL$5 718.4090 per US$1.00, on Tuesday, 31 October.

On 24 October, the weighted average was ZWL$5 693.7825 according to the Foreign Exchange Auction Results announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The total amount on offer yesterday was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 798 011.00 was allotted.

19 bids totalling US$17 798 011.00 were received and all the bids received allotments.

The highest rate was ZWL$5 775.0000 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$5,700.0000.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

The highest amount allotted for the Reail Auction was for raw materials followed by machinery and equipment.

Image

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Forex AuctionExchange RatesForexForex Auction SystemForex Auction Trading SystemExchange rateZimbabwe DollarZim dollarForex Auction Allotments

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback