Burglars Fail To Find ZIMSEC Exam Papers, Take Only US$20 From Room Full Of Cash, Laptops And Cellphones

ZIMSEC spokesperson told the Chronicle that nothing was taken as the burglars “failed to get through the Chubb door”.

ZRP spokesperson in Matabeleland North Province said they are treating the matter as a case of unlawful entry.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

He appealed to members of the public to assist with information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects as investigations are underway. Said Inspector Banda:

This is a case of unlawful entry that occurred between 30 and 31 October and the suspect is not known. At 5 AM Thulani Dube, a general hand staff reported for duty and discovered that the doors to the bursar, storeroom, head and deputy head offices were open.

Inspector Banda said Dube alerted school authorities and a report was made to the police who attended the scene.

The suspects reportedly used bolt cutters to break padlocks and gain entry into the administration block.

They then broke down doors to the bursar’s office, head’s office and deputy head’s office.

They could not break through the chubb door into the strong room and left unnoticed.

However, they took only US$20 from the bursar’s office where they left an undisclosed amount of money untouched.

There were also computers, laptops and cellphone handsets in the office but they did not take any of them, raising suspicion that they were targeting examination material.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment