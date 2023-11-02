Pindula|Search Pindula
Ivy Kombo And Husband Admire Kasi Arrested For Fraud And Perjury

3 minutes agoThu, 02 Nov 2023 14:07:28 GMT
Ivy Kombo And Husband Admire Kasi Arrested For Fraud And Perjury

Gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Pastor Admire Kasingakore have been arrested for fraudulently acquiring fake certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe, reported The Herald.

The duo reportedly obtained Bachelor of Laws degrees in the United Kingdom where they had relocated before returning home.

Kombo and Kasingakore, who is the founder of UpperView International Ministries, were set to appear at the Magistrates’ court on Thursday afternoon to answer charges of fraud and perjury.

They were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigations crack team.

Kombo and Kasi were among 12 lawyers admitted at the High Court early this year, using certificates fraudulently obtained with the assistance of the suspended Council for Legal Education official.

