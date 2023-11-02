Ivy Kombo And Husband Admire Kasi Arrested For Fraud And Perjury

3 minutes ago Thu, 02 Nov 2023 14:07:28 GMT

Gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Pastor Admire Kasingakore have been arrested for fraudulently acquiring fake certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe, reported The Herald.

The duo reportedly obtained Bachelor of Laws degrees in the United Kingdom where they had relocated before returning home.

Kombo and Kasingakore, who is the founder of UpperView International Ministries, were set to appear at the Magistrates’ court on Thursday afternoon to answer charges of fraud and perjury.

