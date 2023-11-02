Zambia's Former President, Edgar Lungu, Stripped Of Retirement Benefits

Government spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa said Lungu has already been notified about the immediate withdrawal of his retirement benefits and privileges.

Zambian laws stipulate that former presidents who returned to politics would lose their benefits.

As a retired president, Mr Lungu was entitled to three security officers, a diplomatic passport, and three state cars.

He was also entitled to a furnished house, medical insurance, and funeral expenses on his death as well as immunity from prosecution.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Mweetwa said that Lungu would now be treated with “equality of the law”, just like any other senior citizen of the country.

While announcing his political comeback last week, Lungu said he was returning to fight for and defend democracy in the country, which according to critics, has deteriorated since Hichilema’s election.

Last month, Lungu was barred from jogging in public, with police describing his weekly workouts as “political activism”.

Lungu is reportedly aiming to capitalise on growing dissatisfaction with the continued economic hardships in the country under Hichilema and his return to politics sets the stage for a bruising 2026 presidential race.

BBC reported that it is not clear whether his immunity from prosecution will be removed.

Zambia’s Parliament has revoked the right to immunity for two former presidents – Frederick Chiluba in 2002 and Rupiah Banda in 2013.

