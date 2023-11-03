Chinese Firms To Invest US$2.8 Billion In Lithium And Energy In Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 08:28:05 GMT

Chinese companies were awarded licenses in the third quarter that could lead to US$2.79 billion of investment in Zimbabwe, reported China Economic Review citing a Bloomberg report.

The bigger chunk of the investment is in the mining and energy sectors as the southern African country pushes to develop some of Africa’s biggest lithium deposits and to end power cuts.

The planned investment is a tenfold increase on the US$271 million pledged in the same period last year.

