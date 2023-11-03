Mthuli Ncube Opts Out Of Cowdray Park By-election

However, Sibanda was among several CCC MPs who were controversially recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who declared himself CCC interim secretary general.

The CCC is in court challenging the recall of Sibanda and 13 other MPs, nine senators and 17 councillors.

ZimLive reported that ZANU PF will be holding primary elections to select candidates to contest in the by-elections.

In Cowdray Park, five ZANU PF members have put their names forward: Tripod Muyengwa, Japhet Phuthi, Arthur Mujeyi, Tholakele Ndlovu and Eddington Mpofu.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has declared that his party will not be fielding candidates in the by-elections, arguing that the recalls were illegal.

Meanwhile, if the courts rule against CCC in its application against the recalls, the judgement will effectively hand over the party to Tshabangu.

Tshabangu will then be in a position to make further recalls and also claim political party finances from the government.

High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi is expected to rule on a challenge to the recalls before 07 November following a hearing on Thursday.

