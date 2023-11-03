Passengers Trapped In Bus Following Highway Accident

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 14:47:16 GMT

A CAG Travellers and Coaches bus travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls has reportedly been involved in an accident and several passengers are believed to have been trapped inside.

According to a Chronicle report, the accident occurred around the Mphahambe area between the Umguza Toll Gate and Tyce Hurst.

Details about the accident are still sketchy but rescue teams were reportedly working frantically to save the trapped passengers.

Feedback