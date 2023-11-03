Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGeneral

Passengers Trapped In Bus Following Highway Accident

5 minutes agoFri, 03 Nov 2023 14:47:16 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Passengers Trapped In Bus Following Highway Accident

A CAG Travellers and Coaches bus travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls has reportedly been involved in an accident and several passengers are believed to have been trapped inside.

According to a Chronicle report, the accident occurred around the Mphahambe area between the Umguza Toll Gate and Tyce Hurst.

Details about the accident are still sketchy but rescue teams were reportedly working frantically to save the trapped passengers.

Again, it is not yet clear if there were any deaths although a number of passengers are said to have been injured.

More: Pindula News

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Bus AccidentCAG BusCAG BusesCAG Bus AccidentCAG Travellers and Coaches

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback