WATCH: Armed Robbers Pounce On Motorist In Broad Daylight In Harare
A gang of armed robbers pounced on a motorist in broad daylight in Harare’s Southerton area on Thursday, according to claims on social media.
According to a video widely shared on social media platforms, one of the robbers was armed with an unidentified pistol and the other suspect was wielding a knife.
In the video, as the motorist slowed down, one of the robbers draws a pistol and dashes toward the driver, who immediately raises his hands after noticing the gun.
The suspect forcibly opened the car window on the driver’s side and snatched some valuables. The terrified driver surrenders a satchel to the gun-toting robber.
Watch the videos below:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v