WATCH: Armed Robbers Pounce On Motorist In Broad Daylight In Harare

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 05:00:11 GMT

A gang of armed robbers pounced on a motorist in broad daylight in Harare’s Southerton area on Thursday, according to claims on social media.

According to a video widely shared on social media platforms, one of the robbers was armed with an unidentified pistol and the other suspect was wielding a knife.

In the video, as the motorist slowed down, one of the robbers draws a pistol and dashes toward the driver, who immediately raises his hands after noticing the gun.

Feedback