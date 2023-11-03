Zimbabwean Consulate In Joburg Deploys Mobile Teams To Provide Vital Documents To Citizens
The Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, said that it will carry out mobile consular outreaches in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces from 09 to 25 November 2023.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, 02 November, Acting Consul General D. Shambakumanja said that during this period, the teams will be offering the following services: birth certificate registration, passport form processing, Temporary Travel Document (TTD) application, non-marriage applications, and verification of public documents (Zimbabwean issued, e.g. birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, passports, etc.)
In Limpopo Province, the teams will be in Bochun, at Motlele Guest House, No1 EXT 5 Senwabarwana from 9 to 12 November 2023. They will be providing their services between 8.30 AM and 3 PM.
From 14 to 18 November 2023, the teams will be in Polokwane, also in Limpopo Province. They will be at Orpenview, 135 Orpen Road, Ivydale from 8.30 AM to 3 PM.
From 23 to 25 November 2023, the teams will be in Mpumalanga Province. The officials will be at Gerefomeerde Kerk Hoevel Posbus 541, River Cresent between 8.30 AM and 3 PM. Added Shambakumanja:
The mobile teams will be operating from 0830 to 1530 hours during the stated dates. Please note that service will be given on a first-come – first-served basis.
The Consulate urges the Zimbabwean community in the two provinces to take advantage of these mobile exercises to regularize their documents.
Kindly visit our website at www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za for comprehensive information on application requirements
Please take note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.
For further interaction with the Consulate on all issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels:
- Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview
- Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb
- WhatsApp: +27828249435
- Email: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za
- Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za
