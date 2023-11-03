Zimbabwean Consulate In Joburg Deploys Mobile Teams To Provide Vital Documents To Citizens

From 14 to 18 November 2023, the teams will be in Polokwane, also in Limpopo Province. They will be at Orpenview, 135 Orpen Road, Ivydale from 8.30 AM to 3 PM.

From 23 to 25 November 2023, the teams will be in Mpumalanga Province. The officials will be at Gerefomeerde Kerk Hoevel Posbus 541, River Cresent between 8.30 AM and 3 PM. Added Shambakumanja:

The mobile teams will be operating from 0830 to 1530 hours during the stated dates. Please note that service will be given on a first-come – first-served basis. The Consulate urges the Zimbabwean community in the two provinces to take advantage of these mobile exercises to regularize their documents.

Kindly visit our website at www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za for comprehensive information on application requirements

Please take note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.

For further interaction with the Consulate on all issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels:

Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb

WhatsApp: +27828249435

Email: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za

More: Pindula News

