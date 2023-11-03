Zimbabwe's Mineral Revenue Declines

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 13:26:24 GMT

Zimbabwe’s mineral revenue declined from US$2.9 billion in the first half of 2022 to US$2.6 billion in the first half of this year, reported NewsDay.

This has been attributed to a number of challenges including declining commodity prices, foreign currency shortfalls, high-cost structure and capital constraints.

Speaking at the Mining Industry Suppliers Forum held in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ) president Thomas Gono said:

