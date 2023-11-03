Zimbabwe's MSD Predicts Warmer Weekend
The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, has released the evening weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe noting that the weekend will be warmer.
According to the report, there were late evening clearances of clouds over the southern parts of the country, which did not lead to a significant decline in minimum temperatures. The only areas that remained mostly cloudy were the northern parts of Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, central parts of the Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Central. These areas experienced light showers over the Eastern Highlands. However, the clouds scattered by the afternoon, leading to warm conditions over most of the country as the moisture rapidly dissipated. There is also a slow-moving band of clouds at the western border with Botswana.
The forecast for Saturday, November 4, 2023, indicates that there will be cloudy and drizzly conditions in the early morning over the Eastern Highlands due to remnant moisture. However, it is expected to become less cloudy by mid-morning. Brief cloudy periods are anticipated in the north-western parts of Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North, with a possibility of a few showers and rumbles of thunder. All other areas, including Masvingo, Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland Provinces, should experience mostly sunny and hot weather.
The impacts of this weather include erratic rainfall, increased dehydration and evaporation due to sunny and hot conditions, and the possibility of thunder and lightning. Therefore, it is advised to wear a sun hat and stay hydrated when working outdoors in the sun. Water harvesting is also recommended when possible, and early planting is only recommended for those with irrigation capabilities. It is important to monitor the temperature within fowl runs to reduce bird mortality.
The weather outlook for Sunday, November 5, 2023, indicates a brief cloudy period over the north-western parts of Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan, with isolated thundershowers. All other parts of the country are expected to have mostly sunny and hot conditions, with mild temperatures in the morning and evening.
