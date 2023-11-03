Zimbabwe's MSD Predicts Warmer Weekend

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 17:31:34 GMT

The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, has released the evening weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe noting that the weekend will be warmer.

According to the report, there were late evening clearances of clouds over the southern parts of the country, which did not lead to a significant decline in minimum temperatures. The only areas that remained mostly cloudy were the northern parts of Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, central parts of the Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Central. These areas experienced light showers over the Eastern Highlands. However, the clouds scattered by the afternoon, leading to warm conditions over most of the country as the moisture rapidly dissipated. There is also a slow-moving band of clouds at the western border with Botswana.

The forecast for Saturday, November 4, 2023, indicates that there will be cloudy and drizzly conditions in the early morning over the Eastern Highlands due to remnant moisture. However, it is expected to become less cloudy by mid-morning. Brief cloudy periods are anticipated in the north-western parts of Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North, with a possibility of a few showers and rumbles of thunder. All other areas, including Masvingo, Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland Provinces, should experience mostly sunny and hot weather.

