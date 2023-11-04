PHD Ministries Completes 1st Phase Of Constructing Heart Stadium In Waterfalls
Construction of the first phase of the Heart Stadium in Harare’s Waterfalls which is being built by PHD Ministries and Yadah Football Club owner Walter Magaya has finished.
However, the official opening has been postponed due to the unavailability of important officials. Regional leaders who were invited to attend are away at a summit in Angola, and internet connectivity issues forced them to meet in person instead of virtually, NewsDay reported citing Magaya.
Foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, and government officials are also expected to attend the event. The Heart Stadium is part of a larger sports centre being built by PHD Ministries and Yadah Football Club owner Walter Magaya. Magaya hopes that President Emerson Mnangagwa will commission the facility. He said:
My dream still stands, I want the head of the State to officially open this facility if his schedule permits. We await his guidance,” Magaya said. “Other heads of State, former presidents and high-ranking officials who want to be part of this official opening had to postpone because of the Sadc conference. I’m not in a hurry, I’m done with the stadium construction. What is left is to upgrade it to a 15000 seater until it reaches the number that will be able it to host big international matches. Take note there are two facilities, the main stadium and the training ground. All the two favorites will be officially opened at once, together with 80 boarding rooms which are just by the side of the two facilities. We have also constructed a gym here because we want this to be a high-performance centre in combination with the stadium.
The turf has been laid successfully over a modern drainage system, and the grass looks lush. The stadium features international standard dugouts, which is a first in the country. Final touches are being done to the dressing rooms, corporate boxes, doping control, and administration rooms, and grandstands with bucket seats have been erected.
Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, Minister of Tourism Barbara Rwodzi, officials from the Sports and Recreation Commission, and Premier Soccer League boss Farai Jere have visited the facility. The stadium will initially accommodate 5,000 spectators but will be expanded to a 40,000-seater venue when fully completed. The Yadah Complex, where the stadium is being built, already has modern hotel facilities and a training ground for Yadah FC. The owner, Walter Magaya, hopes to host international and Premier Soccer League games at the complex next year when the project is fully completed.