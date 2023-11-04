PHD Ministries Completes 1st Phase Of Constructing Heart Stadium In Waterfalls

4 minutes ago Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:10:18 GMT

Construction of the first phase of the Heart Stadium in Harare’s Waterfalls which is being built by PHD Ministries and Yadah Football Club owner Walter Magaya has finished.

However, the official opening has been postponed due to the unavailability of important officials. Regional leaders who were invited to attend are away at a summit in Angola, and internet connectivity issues forced them to meet in person instead of virtually, NewsDay reported citing Magaya.

Foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, and government officials are also expected to attend the event. The Heart Stadium is part of a larger sports centre being built by PHD Ministries and Yadah Football Club owner Walter Magaya. Magaya hopes that President Emerson Mnangagwa will commission the facility. He said:

