Two Of Chamisa's Associates Abducted, Tortured, Hospitalised - Lawyers For Human Rights

The torture lasted for close to one hour before the unidentified men injected him with an unknown substance & dumped him in Christon Bank. Hon. Ngadziore was found by a passer-by, who gave him a work suit & the opposition legislator was taken to a medical facility, where he is being treated for injuries sustained from the torture.

On Monday 23 October 2023, former Mabvuku-Tafara constituency legislator Hon. James Chidhakwa, was also hospitalised after he sustained injuries when he was abducted by some unidentified men in Harare’s central business district. Hon Chidhakwa was taken from his vehicle and shoved into an unmarked Toyota Fortuner vehicle by some men who subdued him after they handcuffed his hands. He was blindfolded & taken to an unknown destination & along the way he was mocked by the unidentified men who criticised him for supporting the opposition CCC political party and its leader.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

He was assaulted indiscriminately by the men who used clenched fists, open palms, truncheons and metal rods and also injected him with an unknown substance on his back and was later thrown out of the vehicle onto the ground after the men had cut his clothes with a knife and took off his shoes & threw them away. The men then injected him with an unknown substance on his back. While he was lying on the ground, the unidentified men ran over Hon. Chidhakwa’s right leg by reversing & driving forward on top of his right leg and removed the blindfold before ripping his dreadlocks using a machete and left him for dead.

Hon. Chidhakwa was found by some artisanal miners in Arcturus, just outside Harare and was given some clothes to cover himself before being taken to hospital, where he was treated for several injuries including fractures.

Tags

Leave a Comment