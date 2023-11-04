Woman Dies In Hit-and-run, 5 Die In Another Accident

6 minutes ago Sat, 04 Nov 2023 18:13:36 GMT

An unidentified woman died on November 3, 2023, after she was hit by a car driven by an unknown person on Plumtree Road near Island Stream. Police said the motorist did not stop after the accident. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the woman died on the spot. Her body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem examination. Read the statement:

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a yet-to-be-identified woman died after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident on 03/11/23 along Plumtree Road near Island stream. The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In another incident on November 3, 2023, five people lost their lives in an accident on the Harare-Bulawayo Road at around 9:00 PM. According to the police, a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle went off the road and flipped over, causing the tragic incident. Read the statement:

