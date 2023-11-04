Woman Dies In Hit-and-run, 5 Die In Another Accident
An unidentified woman died on November 3, 2023, after she was hit by a car driven by an unknown person on Plumtree Road near Island Stream. Police said the motorist did not stop after the accident. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the woman died on the spot. Her body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem examination. Read the statement:
Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a yet-to-be-identified woman died after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident on 03/11/23 along Plumtree Road near Island stream. The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In another incident on November 3, 2023, five people lost their lives in an accident on the Harare-Bulawayo Road at around 9:00 PM. According to the police, a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle went off the road and flipped over, causing the tragic incident. Read the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 153-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 03/11/23 at around 2100 hours in which five people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle veered off the road before overturning.
The bodies of the accident victims were transported to the mortuary at Kadoma General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the injured individuals from the accident are currently receiving treatment and are admitted to the same hospital.
