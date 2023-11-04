Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Should Unite And Establish A Strong Opposition Movement - Komichi

7 minutes ago Sat, 04 Nov 2023 12:16:20 GMT

Former Senator for Midlands, Morgen Komichi, has once again emphasized the need for opposition parties in Zimbabwe to come together and form a strong and united movement. He believes that this is necessary to save Zimbabwe from complete collapse. In a previous statement, he called on opposition parties to unite and remove the ruling party, ZANU PF from power. He said in late October:

Only a ZANU PF agent fears the idea of a United Opposition Movement. I will continue to call for the Opposition movement to form a strong and formidable opposition movement to effectively tackle Zanupf in Zimbabwe.

Posting on X this Saturday, Komichi reiterated this message, stating that Zimbabwean opposition parties should establish a powerful movement to prevent the country from further deterioration. Komichi said:

Feedback