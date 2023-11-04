Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Should Unite And Establish A Strong Opposition Movement - Komichi
Former Senator for Midlands, Morgen Komichi, has once again emphasized the need for opposition parties in Zimbabwe to come together and form a strong and united movement. He believes that this is necessary to save Zimbabwe from complete collapse. In a previous statement, he called on opposition parties to unite and remove the ruling party, ZANU PF from power. He said in late October:
Only a ZANU PF agent fears the idea of a United Opposition Movement. I will continue to call for the Opposition movement to form a strong and formidable opposition movement to effectively tackle Zanupf in Zimbabwe.
Posting on X this Saturday, Komichi reiterated this message, stating that Zimbabwean opposition parties should establish a powerful movement to prevent the country from further deterioration. Komichi said:
Zimbabwe Opposition parties should unite and establish a strong and formidable opposition movement to save Zimbabwe from total collapse.
Komichi’s call for unity among opposition parties in Zimbabwe has generated mixed reactions. Some people have questioned the motives of certain politicians and expressed doubts about the effectiveness of such a movement. Komichi himself has faced criticism in the past for aligning with a faction of the MDC party that caused divisions and led to the formation of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Sceptics believe that Komichi and his colleagues, including Douglas Mwonzora, may be seeking to create further divisions within the opposition. Others have criticised Komichi for seemingly prioritising personal interests over the well-being of the masses who continue to suffer in poverty. Some individuals have dismissed Komichi as insignificant and believe he has nothing meaningful to contribute. He has also been labelled as a sellout by some.
