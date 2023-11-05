Johannesburg: e-hailing Zimbabwean driver Found Shot Dead

After the gruesome discovery, he reported this on a WhatsApp group with other drivers and the leader of the association called to assist. He added:

They started searching across the field close to where the car was found. When we went to the SAPS in Eldorado Park to open a missing person's case, we were directed to Bara forensics after a body had been found. They told us that his body was dumped near a river, which is commonly used for cleansing ceremonies.

Bubuya Dube suspects that Ison Mthombeni was killed in an attempted hijacking. He said Mthombeni’s last trip was to a casino in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs. Dube expressed sadness over his senseless death, as he had introduced Mthombeni to the e-hailing industry.

The police have confirmed his disappearance.

Bolt’s regional manager, Takura Malaba, acknowledged the incident and stated that the driver was registered on their platform. The company is conducting an internal investigation to determine if the incident occurred during a trip on the Bolt platform. If so, they will fully cooperate with the police investigation. Bolt strongly condemns violence against ride-hailing drivers and believes that everyone should be able to work and travel safely. They are actively working with authorities to address safety concerns for e-hailing drivers in South Africa.

The family of Ison Mthombeni is seeking answers and is in shock over his death. Mthombeni’s loved ones in Zimbabwe are devastated. His family spokesperson described him as a peaceful and kind-hearted person who preferred solving problems peacefully. The chairperson of the Soweto United E-hailing Association (SUEA) expressed concern over the safety of e-hailing drivers, highlighting a common method used by criminals where they cancel the trip from the driver’s phone, making it difficult to record the incident. SUEA called for improved technology to track missing drivers.

