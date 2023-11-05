President Mnangagwa Appoints Lawrence Mavima As Commissioner Of The PSC
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Mr Lawrence David Mavima as Commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mr Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet said the appointment was in terms of Section 202(1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 320 of the same Constitution. Read the statement dated 03 November 2023:
Mr Mavima is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He has vast experience in the international and private sector where he started as a Customer Service Manager for Allstate Insurance Company in Los Angeles from 1978 to 1981. He was appointed as a Group Management Accountant for Wiroplastics Division in 1981 and was later promoted to the post of General Manager in the same Company.Feedback
He held various positions at SEDCO and at Baxter International in California, USA.
In September 2018, His Excellency the President appointed Mr Mavima as a Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province. Mr Mavima brings with him vast experience in monitoring and evaluation of Government projects and programs. His work in the province also gave him the opportunity to work with both the Rural and Urban Authorities. This experience will assist the Commissioner’s work in supporting His Excellency’s Vision 2030 by enhancing the implementation of NDS1 through Devolution, Industrulisation and Mordenisation.
Mr Lawrence David Mavima’s appointment is with immediate effect.
In another announcement, Rushwaya mentioned that the President, under Section 205[1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, had appointed Dr. Benson Martins Dube as the Secretary to Vice President Kembo C.D. Mohadi’s Office in the Office of the President and Cabinet. The appointment is effective immediately.
