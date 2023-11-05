President Mnangagwa Appoints Lawrence Mavima As Commissioner Of The PSC

He held various positions at SEDCO and at Baxter International in California, USA.

In September 2018, His Excellency the President appointed Mr Mavima as a Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province. Mr Mavima brings with him vast experience in monitoring and evaluation of Government projects and programs. His work in the province also gave him the opportunity to work with both the Rural and Urban Authorities. This experience will assist the Commissioner’s work in supporting His Excellency’s Vision 2030 by enhancing the implementation of NDS1 through Devolution, Industrulisation and Mordenisation.

Mr Lawrence David Mavima’s appointment is with immediate effect.

In another announcement, Rushwaya mentioned that the President, under Section 205[1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, had appointed Dr. Benson Martins Dube as the Secretary to Vice President Kembo C.D. Mohadi’s Office in the Office of the President and Cabinet. The appointment is effective immediately.

