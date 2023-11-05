ZRP Solves Multiple Robbery Cases After Arresting A 21-Year-Old Man At Beitbridge Border Post
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made progress in solving multiple robbery cases following the arrest of a 21-year-old man at the Beitbridge Border Post for possessing an illegal pistol. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the suspect, Raymond Chatama, implicated his accomplice who was subsequently arrested in Harare.
Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that Chatama was arrested during the “No to cross border crimes” operation in Beitbridge. He was found in possession of a 0.22 Star pistol, a magazine with 19 live rounds, and a spent cartridge. He added:
Further investigations by CID Homicide, Harare linked the suspect to four cases of robbery which occurred between 22nd November 2022 and 26th December 2022 in Ruwa.Feedback
The suspect implicated Best Zuze (42) who was arrested on 02nd November 2023 at Zimbabwe Agricultural Showgrounds, Harare. The arrest led to the recovery of a 303 rifle, three pellet guns as well as 55-inch and 32-inch television sets.
The suspects are clearing a robbery case which occurred at a plot along Roseneath Road, Ruwa where a family was attacked before US$350.00 cash, two television sets, three cellphones a Toyota Hilux GD6 were stolen, as well as two robbery cases which occurred at two different supermarkets in Ruwa on 22nd November 2022 where US$1 511 and ZWL$10 000 were stolen.
The suspects are also linked to a robbery case where US$516.00 cash, Proda shocker, three reachable torches and a Nexus generator were stolen at Kumusha Resort and Gardens, Mayfair Lishen, Ruwa on 26th December 2022.
According to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP is committed to fighting crime in the country. He assured the public that the police would not hesitate to track down criminal syndicates. He encouraged anyone with information about criminal activities to come forward and report it to the nearest police station so that the law can be enforced and justice be served.
