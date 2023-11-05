ZRP Solves Multiple Robbery Cases After Arresting A 21-Year-Old Man At Beitbridge Border Post

The suspect implicated Best Zuze (42) who was arrested on 02nd November 2023 at Zimbabwe Agricultural Showgrounds, Harare. The arrest led to the recovery of a 303 rifle, three pellet guns as well as 55-inch and 32-inch television sets.

The suspects are clearing a robbery case which occurred at a plot along Roseneath Road, Ruwa where a family was attacked before US$350.00 cash, two television sets, three cellphones a Toyota Hilux GD6 were stolen, as well as two robbery cases which occurred at two different supermarkets in Ruwa on 22nd November 2022 where US$1 511 and ZWL$10 000 were stolen.

The suspects are also linked to a robbery case where US$516.00 cash, Proda shocker, three reachable torches and a Nexus generator were stolen at Kumusha Resort and Gardens, Mayfair Lishen, Ruwa on 26th December 2022.

According to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP is committed to fighting crime in the country. He assured the public that the police would not hesitate to track down criminal syndicates. He encouraged anyone with information about criminal activities to come forward and report it to the nearest police station so that the law can be enforced and justice be served.

