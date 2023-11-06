A Disheartening Discussion On Whether Young Zimbabweans Should Stay Or Leave The Country

The issue sparked mixed responses. Some believe that leaving Zimbabwe would provide a fresh start and better opportunities abroad, while others argue that the youths should stay and work towards improving the country.

Chipo Dendere points out that leaving Zimbabwe is not an easy task, as it requires a substantial budget and resources. She said:

There is a difference between encouraging people to stay or leave and acknowledging that one doesn’t just pack their bags & walk out the door as if they have a British or American passport. Even going to Zambia costs money. You need a substantial pocket, place to stay, work or school.

Others shared their colleagues’ regrets about leaving Zimbabwe, emphasising that opportunities exist in the country for those who have a positive attitude. Meebz said:

Some left and regret it due to the harsh conditions they find themselves in. Returning to Zim is not an option because of the state of the country plus the fact they have roots abroad and leaving becomes difficult. Encourage people to fight, not flee

Mamago Entle urges the youths to stay and fight against the system, highlighting the need to confront issues directly instead of running away. Bule Zviko Marox believes that leaving Zimbabwe is a matter of survival, although border jumping is not condoned.

Gibson Chininga emphasises the importance of the youth staying in Zimbabwe to challenge the ruling party. Chininga said:

Honestly a country without youth is good as dead We need them to stay there and fight Zanu pf, they are the future leaders.

Others believe that if someone leaves Zimbabwe due to economic difficulties, they shouldn’t support the ruling party from abroad since the hardships are attributed to ZANU PF.

The debate also extends to the views of neighbouring countries. @Mzantsi202 urges the youths to go to Europe instead of “coming to South Africa”, as the country is also facing its own struggles.

Issues raised:

The discussion highlights several important issues. One is the financial constraints faced by young people in Zimbabwe, which may make it difficult for them to leave the country, even if they want to. Another aspect is the regrets expressed by those who have already left, suggesting that leaving does not always lead to better outcomes. Additionally, a need for a positive attitude and determination to create opportunities within the country.

Some Context:

Zimbabwe has been facing problems since the late 1990s. These issues are mostly caused by bad policies, corruption, and poor politics. Many people believe that the ruling party, ZANU PF, has mismanaged the country’s resources since gaining independence from Britain in 1980. This has led to socio-economic and political crises in Zimbabwe.

The political situation in Zimbabwe is not encouraging. Since the disputed elections in August 2023, there has been a deadlock, causing disruptions in the functioning of the new Parliament. The recalls and subsequent by-elections scheduled for December have resulted in the allocation of approximately US$5 million, which could have been used for other developmental purposes. Building a clinic, school, factory or something.

Furthermore, the economy is deteriorating. The Finance and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has predicted a slowdown in the economy for 2024. The economy is already not performing well. Has not been performing well for quite some time. His predictions align with projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recently visited Harare to discuss the country’s economy. The IMF team expects Zimbabwe’s economy to grow by around 4.8% in 2023 but anticipates a decrease to 3.5% in 2024. This decline is attributed to weaker global demand for minerals and agricultural setbacks caused by weather conditions.

In short, Zimbabweans are facing a difficult situation. The economy is struggling and it seems that the upcoming years will be challenging. On the other hand, life abroad is also tough. Nowhere to run!

