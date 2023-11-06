"The Zimbabwean Crisis Cannot Be Ignored" - CCC Responds To SADC Summit

The summit addressed critical regional peace and security concerns in countries such as the DRC, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

Despite the Harare regime’s propaganda, sustained intimidation, attacks on regional actors, and efforts to avoid discussing Zimbabwe, the SADC Heads of State and Government approved the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) report on Zimbabwe’s recent elections. The report accurately documented the numerous irregularities that occurred before, during, and after the August elections, which did not meet domestic (Electoral Law and Constitution) and regional (SADC Principles and Guidelines) standards for democratic elections.

We urge SADC to address the genuine risk posed by the flawed August elections to regional stability. The crisis cannot be ignored as it affects neighboring countries’ social services and creates conditions for widespread insecurity.

Decisive regional action is urgently needed. We call upon SADC to follow through with the SEOM report and facilitate a dialogue process in which Zimbabwe can regain legitimacy, based on the free will of its people.

We maintain our position that the August elections were marred by irregularities and did not produce a legitimate outcome. Only a free, fair, and credible election can break the cycle of disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

