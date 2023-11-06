"The Zimbabwean Crisis Cannot Be Ignored" - CCC Responds To SADC Summit
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, has commented on the SADC Extraordinary Summit stating that the Zimbabwean crisis, resulting from the disputed August 23, 2023 elections, cannot be overlooked. The CCC believes that the elections were rigged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the ruling ZANU PF party.
The political crisis was further aggravated by the recalling of CCC Members of Parliament and councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claimed to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC. The CCC expressed disappointment that the recent SADC Summit did not address the Zimbabwean crisis, considering its severity, and they believe that this is a significant mistake. Said the party:
The Citizens Coalition for Change acknowledges the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government, held in Luanda, Angola on November 4, 2023.Feedback
The summit addressed critical regional peace and security concerns in countries such as the DRC, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho.
Despite the Harare regime’s propaganda, sustained intimidation, attacks on regional actors, and efforts to avoid discussing Zimbabwe, the SADC Heads of State and Government approved the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) report on Zimbabwe’s recent elections. The report accurately documented the numerous irregularities that occurred before, during, and after the August elections, which did not meet domestic (Electoral Law and Constitution) and regional (SADC Principles and Guidelines) standards for democratic elections.
We urge SADC to address the genuine risk posed by the flawed August elections to regional stability. The crisis cannot be ignored as it affects neighboring countries’ social services and creates conditions for widespread insecurity.
Decisive regional action is urgently needed. We call upon SADC to follow through with the SEOM report and facilitate a dialogue process in which Zimbabwe can regain legitimacy, based on the free will of its people.
We maintain our position that the August elections were marred by irregularities and did not produce a legitimate outcome. Only a free, fair, and credible election can break the cycle of disputed elections in Zimbabwe.
