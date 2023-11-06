Zimbabweans Express Frustrations Towards Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema And SADC

However, many Zimbabweans were disappointed that the summit did not address the political deadlock caused by the disputed August 23, 2023 elections. Academic Ibbo Mandaza questioned why Zimbabwe was not discussed after the storm around the SEOM (SADC Electoral Observation Mission). He said:

And on Zimbabwe? Is this evasion after all of that storm around SEOM?

After the SEOM head to the Zimbabwean elections, Dr. Nevers Mumba, highlighted irregularities in the elections, he faced criticism from various groups and individuals in Zimbabwe. Some hoped that Hakainde Hichilema, as the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Affairs, would address the issue and possibly influence a rerun or nullification of the elections. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) even called for fresh polls.

However, the Summit’s communique mentioned that the Summit received an update on the elections in Zimbabwe but did not discuss the matter further. This means that political processes in Zimbabwe, including the upcoming by-elections, can proceed as planned without SADC’s involvement.

Some Zimbabweans criticised SADC, viewing it as a boys’ club that suppresses the continent and its people. They accused SADC of being a useless organisation without principles, values, and direction, as it has ignored the Zimbabwean issue for too long. Others expressed concern that SADC’s solidarity with the Zimbabwean government could lead to more conflicts and violence in the country.

Some Zimbabweans appealed to Hichilema and SADC to intervene and help address the “dictatorship and human rights abuses” in their country. They expressed disappointment and a sense of betrayal, questioning whether Hichilema would follow the same path as other leaders who have disappointed Zimbabweans in the past.

