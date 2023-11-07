America Must End Any Talks With Mnangagwa, Says U.S. Top Senator

The United States should use every diplomatic avenue to forge a coalition of regional and global partners to act in support of the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe, and who will not ignore the government’s manipulation of the dire democratic, economic, and humanitarian situation for its corrupt benefit.

The U.S. Foreign Relations Committee accuses Mnangagwa’s government of silencing criticism, rampant corruption, and clinging to power through illegitimate methods.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

It highlighted reports by local and regional bodies, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that the August 2023 general elections failed to meet democratic standards.

The Committee also condemned the expulsion of 15 opposition members of parliament (MPs) and the announcement of new by-elections, saying “this strategy is consistent with past efforts to diminish the opposition’s influence in parliament.” It said:

State-sponsored violence also continues, as evidenced by the abduction and torture of the nation’s youngest member of parliament, the Honorable Takudzwa Ngadziore, which mirrors the mistreatment of other opposition parliamentarians and youth leaders in 2020. The ongoing arrests and lengthy detentions of opposition figures, like Job Sikhala, on often questionable and politically motivated grounds, illustrate how the government uses the legal system to suppress the opposition and other critical voices.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment