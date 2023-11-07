CCC MPs "Begging" Tshabangu Not To Be Recalled

They (CCC MPs) are actually calling me every day, every hour, every minute that SG please don’t recall us we will take whatever you say and we are prepared to work with you. So I didn’t sleep last night because members of parliament were reaching out and I promised them that look as long as you know that you were in that position elected by the people you were not there in that position illegally, you are safe. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v But if you know that you paid up people for you to get into that position unfortunately my office is going to visit you.

Tshabangu also dismissed CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s order to the party’s elected representatives to “disengage” saying it may create an unnecessary constitutional crisis. Said Tshabangu:

We can’t disengage, we can’t create a constitutional crisis unnecessarily. So if there are any problems we will discuss them with members of parliament. We will whip them into line, we will consult them, we are going to reshuffle. In fact, we are going to reshuffle the setup in parliament, who is going to be the chief whip, we are going to have a fresh caucus, who is going to be the leader of the house, who is going to be the leader of that committee. We are going to have a reshuffle because those people had positioned themselves there without consultation, broader consultation of the movement so things are going to change.

However, posting on X, CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba, who is also Pelandaba-Tshabalala MP, ridiculed Tshabangu’s claims, saying he was not deployed by the self-proclaimed interim secretary general. Said Siziba:

We can’t pretend to be confused for convenience. We were never deployed to parliament by Tshabangu. That is a fact known by him and those who associate with him. Principles matter especially in this protracted struggle for democracy. Parliament to me is a zone of struggle and not a career. As long as the Citizens have not recalled me l worry not because it’s them who voted for me under a CCC that was and is led by President Nelson Chamisa.

Recalled former MP for Cowdray Park, Pashor Sibanda said “We will not surrender the victory of our people to political vultures, hoaxers and imposters in whatever form or shape.”

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment