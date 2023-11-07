"ZESA Lost US$3.7 Billion Due To Low Tariffs"

6 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 11:32:52 GMT

ZESA Holdings is mulling more tariff increases, saying it lost US$3.7 billion over the years because of below-cost tariffs.

The power utility was recently awarded a US$0.002 per kilowatt hour tariff increase by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

ZESA’s power distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC), then increased the tariff from US$0.10 per kilowatt-hour to US$0.12, which is still slightly below the regional average of US$0.1254.

Feedback