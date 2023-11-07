Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 738 Per US$1

6 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 15:53:12 GMT

The Zimbabwe dollar depreciated slightly against the United States dollar at the foreign exchange auction conducted on Tuesday, 07 November 2023.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), this week, the weighted average moved to ZWL$5 738.7217 per US$1.00 Last week the weighted average was ZWL$5 718.4090.

Today, the total amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 460 100.00 was allotted, down from the US$17 798 011.00 allotted last week.

