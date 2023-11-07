Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 738 Per US$1

6 minutes agoTue, 07 Nov 2023 15:53:12 GMT
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 738 Per US$1

The Zimbabwe dollar depreciated slightly against the United States dollar at the foreign exchange auction conducted on Tuesday, 07 November 2023.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), this week, the weighted average moved to ZWL$5 738.7217 per US$1.00 Last week the weighted average was ZWL$5 718.4090.

Today, the total amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 460 100.00 was allotted, down from the US$17 798 011.00 allotted last week.

20 bids totalling US$17 460 100.00 were received and all the bids received allotments.

The highest rate was ZWL$5 775.0000, the same as last week,  while the lowest bid rate was 5 722.0000, up from ZWL$5 700.0000 that was offered last week.

The highest amount allotted for the Reail Auction was for raw materials (US$582 700.58) followed by machinery and equipment (US$610 987.82).

