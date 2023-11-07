Zimbabwean Man (34) Arrested In South Africa Trying To Smuggle Stolen Toyota Fortuner Remanded In Custody

The Toyota Fortuner sport utility vehicle, which was recovered during Maguta’s arrest, was reported stolen in Gauteng.

Maguta was arrested near the Beitbridge border post. He has been linked to a vehicle smuggling syndicate operating between Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

The Zimbabwean national was nabbed after a high-speed chase with SAPS from the Kuschke Agriculture School until the Toyota Fortuner came to a stop along the R101 Road.

Maguta was reportedly driving without a valid driving licence, and it was also established that he was in South Africa illegally.

He is now facing charges including breaching immigration laws, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence.

More: Pindula News

