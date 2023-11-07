Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwean Man (34) Arrested In South Africa Trying To Smuggle Stolen Toyota Fortuner Remanded In Custody

Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Zimbabwean Man (34) Arrested In South Africa Trying To Smuggle Stolen Toyota Fortuner Remanded In Custody

A 34-year-old Zimbabwean national, Loaded Maguta, who was arrested in South Africa last month for possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, will appear at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court again this week where his bail application will be considered.

South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, told IOL that Maguta appeared in court last week, and he was remanded in custody until Thursday, 09 November. He said:

The suspect, Loaded Maguta appeared on November 2, for formal bail, he is remanded in police custody until November 9, for further police investigations.

The Toyota Fortuner sport utility vehicle, which was recovered during Maguta’s arrest, was reported stolen in Gauteng.

Maguta was arrested near the Beitbridge border post. He has been linked to a vehicle smuggling syndicate operating between Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

The Zimbabwean national was nabbed after a high-speed chase with SAPS from the Kuschke Agriculture School until the Toyota Fortuner came to a stop along the R101 Road.

Maguta was reportedly driving without a valid driving licence, and it was also established that he was in South Africa illegally.

He is now facing charges including breaching immigration laws, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence.

