Chinhoyi Man (50) Kills Cheating Wife, Flees
Police in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, have launched a manhunt for a 50-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his wife after he caught her red-handed with her boyfriend.
The suspect, Bwanali Bwanado, allegedly found his wife Chioneso Ephraim (41) in their bedroom with her boyfriend on Tuesday, 07 November.
In a fit of rage, Bwanado stabbed his wife to death with an okapi knife before fleeing the scene. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on X:
Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Bwanali Bwanado (50) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41), to death with an okapi knife after finding her sitting on their matrimonial bed with her boyfriend on 07/11/23 at a house in Gadzema.
The ZRP is appealing for anyone with information about Bwanado’s whereabouts to report at any nearest Police Station.
