Chinhoyi Man (50) Kills Cheating Wife, Flees

7 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 14:01:34 GMT

Police in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, have launched a manhunt for a 50-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his wife after he caught her red-handed with her boyfriend.

The suspect, Bwanali Bwanado, allegedly found his wife Chioneso Ephraim (41) in their bedroom with her boyfriend on Tuesday, 07 November.

In a fit of rage, Bwanado stabbed his wife to death with an okapi knife before fleeing the scene. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on X:

