South Africa’s Transport Minister, Bodyguards Robbed On Highway

Speaking virtually at the Transport Portfolio Committee meeting in Parliament on Tuesday, Chikunga said she feared she would be killed.

She said she was driving with her brother and bodyguards when they noticed that one of the tyres had a puncture. Said Chikunga:

The wheel was severely damaged. Bodyguards had to change the tyre. Just as they were putting bags and [the] damaged tyre [in the car, the robbery happened].

She added that while in the car, she heard the commotion outside and tried to make a call.

One of the three robbers then approached the car, opened the door, and pointed a gun at her head.

Chikunga said they moved her out of the car and told her to sit down before demanding money. She said:

They took R200 in my possession, laptops and my brother’s bag from the vehicle. They tried to take my ring. I said it was the only thing I value between me and my husband… What they didn’t take was an iPad, which they left in one of the bags that we used. God has mercy on us.

She said the robbers were well dressed, in their 20s or 30s, and spoke Zulu fluently.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that the bodyguards were receiving counselling.

Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said Chikunga was travelling to Pretoria when the attack occurred.

