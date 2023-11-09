CCC Says Recall Of Harare Mayor Ian Makone, City Councillors Invalid

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has been made aware of another viral letter circulating on social media, purportedly penned by the impostor Sengezo Tshabangu, falsely claiming to represent our movement and initiating the recall of our Harare-based councillors, including Mayor Ian Makone and his deputy, Kudzai Kadzombe.

In light of these developments, the CCC finds it necessary to assert the facts unequivocally.

1. In a firm and resolute move, the CCC took legal action against Tshabangu in October 2023, effectively restraining him from falsely representing the CCC. The legal dispute is ongoing, and Tshabangu filed an appearance to defend on 8 November, indicating his intention to contest the lawsuit. However, he has not yet presented a formal defense.

2. Our legal representatives are actively engaging in discussions with the Speaker of Parliament, President of the Senate, and Minister of Local Government to inform them about the ongoing legal battles concerning these unwarranted recalls. These discussions emphasize the importance of honoring and respecting court processes while disregarding any spurious communications. We firmly believe that all stakeholders will be guided by the principles of justice and legality in their actions.

3. Consequently, we urge our steadfast supporters to remain calm. Our cause is undeniably just, and we will prevail.