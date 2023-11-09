Dynamos, PSL Ordered To Pay For Barbourfields Stadium Damage

7 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 12:19:16 GMT

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Dynamos Football Club should undertake the repair works at Barbourfields Stadium which was damaged by football hooligans on 10 September 2023.

The Glamour Boys were hosting Highlanders in a PSL match which was abandoned in the 38th minute when Highlanders fans threw objects on the pitch before charging at police officers and match officials.

Dynamos have been made to pay for the damage to the facility as they were the hosts on the day.

