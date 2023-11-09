Dynamos, PSL Ordered To Pay For Barbourfields Stadium Damage
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Dynamos Football Club should undertake the repair works at Barbourfields Stadium which was damaged by football hooligans on 10 September 2023.
The Glamour Boys were hosting Highlanders in a PSL match which was abandoned in the 38th minute when Highlanders fans threw objects on the pitch before charging at police officers and match officials.
Dynamos have been made to pay for the damage to the facility as they were the hosts on the day.
According to the latest council report seen by The Sunday News, BCC pegged the costs of repairs to the damages caused at US$4 121. Reads the report:
On Sunday 10 September 2023, Babourfields Stadium hosted a match pitting Highlanders Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.
However, the match was aborted just less than 40 minutes of play due to crowd trouble.
This resulted in the vandalism of the facility notably the exit gates, perimeter fence, pitch drainage, fourth match official’s bench and corner flags were stolen.
The quoted cost of repair of damages was US$ 4 121.
The Premier Soccer League and Dynamos, as the host club, had since been advised to effect the repair works as per policy.
Last month, the PSL slapped Dynamos with a US$3 500 fine, of which US$500 was suspended for a season on condition the club does not commit similar offences.
