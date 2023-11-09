Harare Man (40) Sets Himself On Fire Trying To Kill His Wife And Stepchildren

He was injured when a gas tank he ignited burst during the arson attack.

He was recently remanded from his hospital bed and is being charged with attempted murder.

Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei presided over his case.

According to court papers, Chendambuya arrived home around midnight on 04 November 2023.

He was then involved in a fight with his wife Melody Ncube and demanded that she unlock her phone which she refused.

Chendambuya allegedly grabbed his wife’s phone and smashed it against the floor. Said prosecutors:

A misunderstanding arose between the two and the accused took his daughter, aged 5, out of the dining room, closed the door and locked it from inside. The accused then went into the kitchen, and opened a 9kg gas tank whilst the complainants were inside the room. He took a cigarette lighter from his pocket and ignited it causing the fire to break out from the gas tank, filling the whole room.

Chendambuya then jumped outside through the window from the second floor of his flat.

He fled from the scene before he was apprehended a few hours later.

The accused was found in agony having sustained fractures from the jump and burns injuries.

He was ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical attention.

The damaged property includes a refrigerator, sofa, electric cables, the ceiling, window panes, and kitchen utensils.

More: Pindula News

