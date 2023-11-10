Former RBZ Advisor, Munyaradzi Kereke, Appears In Court For Defrauding HMMAS Of US$137,000

8 minutes ago Fri, 10 Nov 2023 06:37:26 GMT

Munyaradzi Kereke, a former advisor to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, appeared in court on charges of defrauding the Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) of US$137,000. Kereke and HMMAS CEO Everisto Rukasha appeared before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and were remanded in custody for a bail application the following day.

The complainant in the case is HMMAS, which is a subsidiary of the City of Harare. Rukasha is currently suspended, and Kereke is the founder and owner of Briward (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Fortress Hospital.

The allegations state that in early 2014, Rukasha and Kereke agreed to sell Fortress Hospital to HMMAS. Kereke appointed Newton Madzika to handle the transaction on his behalf. HMMAS made a full payment of US$800,000 into Health Body Images’ bank account on November 7, 2014.

