Vehicle Veers Off The Road, Hits A Pedestrian, Overturns Killing A Passenger
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a road accident that took place on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, near Marondera. The accident involved a Mazda BT50 vehicle that veered off the road, hitting a pedestrian, and then overturning, resulting in the death of a passenger. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, six other individuals sustained injuries in the accident. Read the report:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 08/11/23 at 1230 hours at the 24-kilometre peg along North Road near Summerset area, Marondera where two people were killed whilst six others were injured.
Mazda BT50 vehicle veered off the road and hit a pedestrian before overturning resulting in a passenger being killed. The bodies were taken to Marondera General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.Feedback
The report from the ZRP does not provide information on the cause of the accident or how the vehicle ended up veering off the road.
The most common causes of road accidents in Zimbabwe include human error, bad weather conditions, poor infrastructure, and mechanical faults. These factors contribute to road hazards and increase the risk of accidents. Road accidents often increase during festive seasons, so it is important for both motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant at all times. The holiday period brings a higher volume of traffic and sometimes reckless driving, which can lead to more accidents.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Authorities often urge drivers to follow traffic rules, avoid distractions, and drive responsibly. Pedestrians should also be cautious, using designated crossings and being aware of their surroundings.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals