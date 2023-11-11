Former Black Stars Striker, Raphael Dwamena, Dies During Football Match

6 minutes ago Sat, 11 Nov 2023 19:00:47 GMT

Former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena, died during a football match between Egnatia Rrogozhinë and Partizani Tirana. The Ghanaian player collapsed on the pitch in the 23rd minute after suffering a heart seizure, according to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. Despite the efforts of the team doctors, they were unable to save his life.

Dwamena had been playing with an implanted defibrillator since 2020, when he experienced a heart seizure for the first time. In November 2021, he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for BW Linz during a game against TSV Hartberg. Due to his heart complications, he was released by the club in 2022 and subsequently joined Albanian side KF Egnatia in January.

Throughout his professional career spanning nine years, Dwamena played for nine clubs, including well-known teams like Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich. His international career with the Black Stars was unfortunately cut short by his heart issues. Dwamena made his debut for the national team in 2017, playing a total of nine games and scoring two goals.

