Police Hunt Armed Robber Who Used Girlfriend As Shield In Bulawayo Shootout

Police in Bulawayo are searching for a suspected armed robber who used his girlfriend as a shield during a shootout with the police. The man, Simelweyinkosi Dube, is also wanted in connection with an attempted murder case. Dube was part of a gang that broke into a house in Gwanda, held the occupants hostage, and stole $8,800 worth of money and valuables.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, has urged anyone with information about Dube’s whereabouts to report it to the nearest police station. The Chronicle quotes Ncube: