Police Hunt Armed Robber Who Used Girlfriend As Shield In Bulawayo Shootout
Police in Bulawayo are searching for a suspected armed robber who used his girlfriend as a shield during a shootout with the police. The man, Simelweyinkosi Dube, is also wanted in connection with an attempted murder case. Dube was part of a gang that broke into a house in Gwanda, held the occupants hostage, and stole $8,800 worth of money and valuables.
Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, has urged anyone with information about Dube’s whereabouts to report it to the nearest police station. The Chronicle quotes Ncube:
On the 30th of July 2023 the wanted suspect Simelweyinkosi Dube, Mlungisi Sibanda a male adult aged 44 of Nketa, Alex Cabangani Moyo a male adult aged 37 and Vusumuzi Moyo a male adult aged 27 both from Cowdray Park Bulawayo broke into their house armed with a knife and a pistol. They pepper sprayed the victims threatening to kill them whilst demanding for cash and Gold. They also grabbed the complainant’s husband and they tied their hands with electric cables. They forced the complainants to open the safe and took money worth $ 8000 USD together with 15 by 9mm live ammunition and an FN 9mm pistol Total value stolen was $8800 USD.Feedback
According to Inspector Ncube, Simelweyinkosi Dube fired shots at the police while using his girlfriend as a shield. He managed to escape from his home during the incident.
Mlungisi Sibanda, who was also involved in the robbery, was arrested and implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo, Vusumuzi Moyo, and Dube. Police arrested Alex Cabangani Moyo and Vusumuzi Moyo, recovering a loaded CZ pistol. The arrested individuals admitted their involvement in the robbery.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
On August 1st, when the police approached Dube’s home, his girlfriend opened the door and he used her as a shield while firing at the detectives and escaping.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals