Shona Is One Of The Emerging Languages In South Africa - Statistician-General Maluleke

5 minutes ago Sat, 11 Nov 2023 14:19:50 GMT

South Africa’s Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, announced that a new language, Shona, has emerged in Limpopo province, which was not previously captured in the 2011 Census.

Presenting the 2022 Census Report to Premier Stanley Mathabatha in Polokwane, Risenga revealed that Shona is spoken in over 28,000 households, SABC’s Rendani Raliphaswa reported. The province’s population has now reached 6.6 million. Maluleke attributed the population growth to the influx of migrants from Zimbabwe. Rsenga said: