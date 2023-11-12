Chin'ono Says CCC Must Expose Its Members Behind Sengezo Tshabangu

In response to these remarks, Chin’ono said exposing the individuals allegedly working with Tshabangu would half the problem the party is facing. He said:

If CCC is aware of its members who are behind Tshabangu in their party, they should just expose them, that will be half the problem solved. Not exposing them is similar to allowing an infection to fester on, the patient will get worse and eventually die. Exposure is part of the treatment so that they can have open heart surgery and those accused can also publicly respond to these grave accusations. At least those that were playing to the social media public gallery saying that it was just a Tshabangu and ZANUPF affair can now rest from feeding us defective analysis. Facts matter! CCC knows better, it says through its intelligence it knows who is driving this behind the scenes, next step is to expose or else it will keep haemorrhaging. I call it a public affair because it involves voters who elected those that are being recalled, they deserve to know the truth.

He added that Failure to reveal the truth benefits ZANU PF and corrupt rule. He said CCC should name and provide evidence of those undermining the people’s will, as it affects public confidence in electoral politics to the detriment of CCC and the advantage of ZANU PF.

There have been rumours in the media that former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, former Industry and Commerce Minister Professor Welshman Ncube and Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament Chalton Hwende are among the party officials working with Tshabangu. Biti issued a statement on Saturday denying allegations that he and Ncube are colluding with the regime. He emphasised their long-standing commitment to the struggle for a better Zimbabwe. His statement read in part:

Given what I and my family have given to this struggle, it saddens me that I have to state publicly that I will never be part of a project to weaken the democratic struggle in Zimbabwe. I have been imprisoned and tortured for the change we all seek, and I have stood firm. I have never worked for Zanu PF, and I will die before I lend my hand to the illegitimate Zanu PF regime.

For the first time, he openly criticised the party’s strategic ambiguity and the way it handles things. He said:

I had hoped to be a Member of Parliament. I have my reservations about the process that prevented this happening. I have my challenges and reservations about our identity, structural, strategic and procedural polity. I am a democrat who believes in constitutionalism, the rule of law, transparency, openness and collective leadership. I can never compromise on these core values. However, no dispute nor differences is ever sufficient to place one at the service of Zanu PF.

Other people who have been accused have not yet given a response to the allegations made against them.

