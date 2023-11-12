Treasury Announces Bonuses For Chiefs, Headmen, Messengers, Civil Servants
Traditional chiefs, headmen, and their messengers are set to receive bonuses this year, as the government has confirmed plans to award bonuses to all civil servants and pensioners. Normally, government workers receive their bonuses in November and December. However, this year, the bonuses will be based on performance and will be staggered over two months, ZimLive reported citing a letter from the treasury to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
In addition to civil servants, traditional chiefs, headmen, village heads, and their messengers will also receive the 13th cheque from the government’s funds. In a letter addressed to PSC secretary Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma, the secretary for finance, George Guvamatanga, said:
I write with reference to the above subject. As you are aware, government has traditionally awarded a performance reward to public service employees in the form of a thirteenth cheque (bonus) at the end of each year.Feedback
In line with the established edition and in recognition of the efforts of public service workers, government has approved a bonus award for public service employees and traditional leaders.
The approved bonus award, which is payable in the respective currencies for the public service is as follows; 100 percent bonus on pensionable emoluments in line with the Civil Service Key Scale (Basic salary, in service allowance and Administration allowance) payable in local currency, from grade B to E; and a flat US$300 from grade B to E payable in hard currency.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
According to Guvamatanga, a chief will receive US$300, as well as an additional amount in local currency, while their messengers will receive US$100. Pensioners will also receive their annual bonus. To manage cash flow, the bonus will be paid in two equal instalments in November and December 2023 across all sectors. The payments should be made alongside the monthly salaries in each sector. Civil servants who receive their salaries in local currency will also receive a monthly allowance of US$300.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals