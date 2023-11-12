Treasury Announces Bonuses For Chiefs, Headmen, Messengers, Civil Servants

In line with the established edition and in recognition of the efforts of public service workers, government has approved a bonus award for public service employees and traditional leaders.

The approved bonus award, which is payable in the respective currencies for the public service is as follows; 100 percent bonus on pensionable emoluments in line with the Civil Service Key Scale (Basic salary, in service allowance and Administration allowance) payable in local currency, from grade B to E; and a flat US$300 from grade B to E payable in hard currency.

According to Guvamatanga, a chief will receive US$300, as well as an additional amount in local currency, while their messengers will receive US$100. Pensioners will also receive their annual bonus. To manage cash flow, the bonus will be paid in two equal instalments in November and December 2023 across all sectors. The payments should be made alongside the monthly salaries in each sector. Civil servants who receive their salaries in local currency will also receive a monthly allowance of US$300.

