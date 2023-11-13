"All Wells In Harare's Western District Contaminated"
Almost all wells and half the boreholes in Harare’s western district are contaminated with E. coli bacteria, a senior Harare City Council official has said.
E. coli (Escherichia coli) is a type of bacteria, commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.
While most strains are harmless, some can cause illness, such as diarrhea or urinary tract infections.
According to City of Harare epidemiologist, Dr Michael Vere, all the city’s sewage effluent is deposited in its western district, resulting in 90 percent of cholera cases.
Lake Chivero, the main water source for Harare residents, is also heavily polluted, making cleaning the water very expensive. H-Metro quoted Vera as saying:
Some boreholes are contaminated with a sewer which needs a purifier installed. In the western district, 100 percent of the wells are contaminated and 50 percent of boreholes are contaminated as well.
Glen View, Glen Norah, Budiriro, Highfield, Mufakose, and surrounding farms make up the western district.
Vere implored men to practice good hygiene, saying more men are infected with cholera as compared to women.
He said 58 percent of people who contract cholera are males, while 42 percent of cholera patients are females.
