"All Wells In Harare's Western District Contaminated"

4 minutes ago Mon, 13 Nov 2023 04:29:59 GMT

Almost all wells and half the boreholes in Harare’s western district are contaminated with E. coli bacteria, a senior Harare City Council official has said.

E. coli (Escherichia coli) is a type of bacteria, commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.

While most strains are harmless, some can cause illness, such as diarrhea or urinary tract infections.

