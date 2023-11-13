Breakaway AFM Church Faces Potential Split

Chiangwa has been accused by concerned pastors of not paving the way for elections and not adhering to the constitution.

Reports claim that Chiangwa’s tenure has lapsed and he has exceeded the 65-year age cap for one to preside over the church, under its constitution.

On Saturday, Mid North Province members reportedly clashed at a meeting as they tried to find common ground to avoid a possible split in Kadoma.

The resolutions of a meeting held by the Mid North Province dated 24 October, copied to Rev Chiangwa and Rev Mathe, read in part:

As concerned pastors, we feel we are being undermined by the chairman, Rev C Chiangwa, Rev Mathe and Pastor Gutura. We feel we cannot work in harmony with Rev Mathe and Pastor Gutura unless and until you come and resolve our differences. We feel a fellowship that commenced at 10 AM to 2 PM on October 23 with Rev Chiangwa, Rev Muhamba, Rev Mutikanhi and all pastors, did not address our concerns objectively, hence it left us more divided than before. Yet we had hope that our concerns would be heard, but this was far from our hope. We pray that as the executive, you shall be able to help us resolve this long overdue problem. We are sincerely writing this letter with pain because of what we have been going through since 2019.

More: Pindula News

