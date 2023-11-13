South African Man Jailed Six Years For Attempting To Smuggle Stolen Toyota Fortuner To Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago Mon, 13 Nov 2023 07:35:31 GMT

A 35-year-old South African man, Shane Mthombeni, has been convicted and sentenced to six years in jail for attempting to smuggle a hijacked silver Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe.

He appeared at the regional court in Mokopane, in Limpopo.

IOL reported Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, as saying Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without the option to pay a fine. Said Mashaba:

Feedback